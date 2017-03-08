'Evil' child rapist offered victim's family money to drop case

A CHILD rapist from Bradford who offered to pay his schoolgirl victim's family money to drop the case and leave the country has been jailed for 13 years.

Police branded 64-year-old Tariq Syed "evil" after a Bradford Crown Court jury found him guilty of rape and perverting the course of justice.

The rape of the Bradford schoolgirl was reported to police in September 2014 and suspect Syed arrested a short time later. He denied the offence and was bailed pending further enquiries.

Syed, of Pemberton Drive, Bradford, was arrested again the following month after the victim's family claimed he had offered them money to return to leave the country.

He was bailed with conditions not to approach the family and later charged with both offences.

But just as the trial was due to get underway at court in August last year, the victim and her family unexpectedly left the UK.

Concerned that proceedings may not go ahead if the victim and her mother refused to attend court, Detective Constable Charlotte Grose and Detective Sergeant Amanda Middleton flew out to the country to make sure arrangements were in place for them to give evidence via a video link.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, said: "Syed was an evil man who thought that by throwing money at the family he would get them to drop the case against him.

"We are delighted at the sentence he has received and hope it will give the victim and her family some closure.

"We also hope it will encourage others to report sexual offences to the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, whose specially trained officers will investigate every report sensitively and thoroughly with the aim of bringing perpetrators to justice."

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, added:

"I would like to commend the bravery shown by the victim and their family in coming forward to report Syed.

"His crimes were absolutely deplorable and his actions following arrest even more so.

"Tackling child sexual abuse is an absolute priority, as proven by the tireless and dedicated work of West Yorkshire Police in this case.

"I would urge anyone who feels they may have been a victim to come forward and report it to the police. You will be listened to and support will be provided