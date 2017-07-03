Charity shop reopens after suspected arson destroyed vital van

Overgate Hospice has been "overwhelmed by the kindness and support" they received after a suspected arson attack seriously damaged on of their vans.

The hospice has launched a fundraising appeal to buy a replacement van after theirs was smoke damaged following a suspected arson attack in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday).

Firefighters were called to an incident in the early hours of Monday morning

Firefighters from Mytholmroyd Fire Station were called to the incident at 3.17am where a skip fire on Valley Road, Hebden Bridge caused smoke damage to the Overgate Hospice furniture and vintage shop.

The van used by the shop to make deliveries was extensively damaged and the hospice has set up an appeal to buy a replacement.

Tracey Broadbent, head of retail at Overgate Hospice, said; ""As we are without a van any furniture collections and deliveries will need to be rearranged and we ask that you please bear with whilst we make alternative arrangements.

"This will obviously affect our income."

The shop is now open as usual and temporary replacement vans mean that this weekend's Overgate Hospice Colour Run will be going ahead as planned.

The fire started in a skip which was situated in a fenced area alongside other bins belonging to both the charity shop and the neighbouring garage.

The hospice van, which was parked alongside the fenced area, is extensively damaged and has been written off.

The van was used daily for furniture collections and deliveries and was also used to support fundraising events hosted by the hospice, including the Colour Run which is due to take place on Saturday.

The outside wall of the shop itself is also smoke damaged and all nearby premises have been evacuated due to the melting of a gas pipe at the rear of the fenced refuse area.

The gas supply has been cut off as a precaution and the shop will remain closed until it is reconnected and the damage is fully assessed.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be officially established, authorities are treating the incident as suspected arson and will be investigating further.

A spokesperson from the police said: "An incident has taken place between 4am and 5am on July 3. A Ford van was parked near to a bin which was set on fire.

"As a result anyone who saw anyone suspicious in the area should contact Calderdale Valley CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 13170302500."

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To donate to the Overgate Hospice van appeal visit their Just Giving page.