Appeal after a spate of bike thefts at train station

Officers from British Transport Police are appealing for information after a series of bike thefts at Todmorden station

Approximately twelve bikes have been taken from the station since the first theft in April this year and officers have been investigating.



In addition to the bike thefts, two vehicles have also been broken into at the station, with a number of personal items being taken from within.



Detectives are now releasing multiple CCTV images of men they wish to speak with in connection to these thefts. Do you know who they are?



Investigating officer Detective Constable Rory Durant, said: “So far twelve bikes have been stolen from this station and we are today appealing for the public’s help in tackling this spate of thefts. If you have any information on who these individuals are then please get in touch.



“Unfortunately, bikes remain a popular target for opportunist thieves and I would like to remind cyclists of bicycle security. Remember to use strong, durable locks and ensure that your bike is registered at www.bikeregister.com.”



Anyone with information on who these individuals are should get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 50 40 50 quoting reference 127 of 4/7/2017. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.