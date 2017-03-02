Couple’s work in memory of Alice honoured

The tireless fundraising work of a Calderdale couple has been recognised by national charity Epilepsy Action.

Liv and Steve Redmond, from Hebden Bridge, were given a volunteer award for their huge efforts to help people with epilepsy.

The couple were inspired to fundraise by their daughter Alice, who died in 2005 following a tragic accident.

Alice had become hugely committed to raising money for the charity during a university internship. She had worked on the concept of a 10k run and after her death, the charity and her parents joined forces to put Alice’s plans into action.

Alice’s Run took place through the Calder Valley and ran for 10 years. The decade saw more than 2,500 runners take part and the event raise more than £60,000.

In that time, Liv and Steve were a vital part of the event as they helped to devise the course, got the community involved and secured sponsors, runners and volunteers,

The run later inspired the charity’s second 10k race, the annual Epilepsy Action Bradford 10k, and the ‘Alice Redmond award’ which honours the fastest finisher aged under 21.

The couple said: “We are very touched to receive this award.

“We’re also conscious of the fact that so many others have been involved in the success of Alice’s Run over the last ten years, including the Epilepsy Action Team, family, friends, neighbours and all those who participated year after year. “This award is for them all. We will always be grateful to the Epilepsy Action team for the opportunities they gave Alice to shine, and for giving us the chance to mark the anniversary of her passing, keeping her memory alive in the minds of those who knew and loved her. All our efforts were inspired by Alice.”

Philip Lee, chief executive at Epilepsy Action, presented the award.

He said: “We’re delighted to acknowledge Liv and Steve’s wonderful work at this year’s Epilepsy Action Volunteer Awards. They are truly inspiring and very much deserve this recognition of all their work on Alice’s Run.”

The awards recognised the support given to the charity by volunteers. For more information visit epilepsy.org.uk/volunteer.