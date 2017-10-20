Could it be magic? Gary Barlow is coming to Halifax

Hundreds of fans queued outside the Victoria Theatre – some since the early hours of the morning – for the chance to get tickets for Gary Barlow’s Halifax date.

The Take That superstar will take to the stage in Calderdale in May next year and fans were queuing around the block the morning to make sure they didn’t miss out.

Take That superfans Jennifer Millington and Kerry Clark first in line at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax for Gary Barlow tickets.

Superfan Jennifer Millington, from Illingworth, was first in line with her friend Kerry Clark and had been waiting since 2.30am.

She said: “We’ve been fans for 27 years! We always go to see them – we sleep out for two or three nights sometimes to get tickets. And then obviously we’ve been to see The Band, the musical they’ve been doing, and we met them all there in Manchester.

“Last Thursday when they said he was coming to the Victoria we said ‘We’ve got to be first in line. Got to be!’

“We’ve seen them every tour they have ever done, two or three times on each one. We’ve probably seen them a hundred times or maybe more in all and it’s the first time he’s been here.”

A spokeswoman for the theatre said the tickets they were selling were all in person or over the phone to prioritise the people who came out to get them.

The theatre said it has about 100 left and some are available from other outlets online.

•Gary Barlow will perform at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax on Thursday May 24, 2018.