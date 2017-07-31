Community hub bid moves a step closer

Ten volunteers have agreed to be trustees of a charity which will oversee conversion of the disused Mytholmroyd Station building into a community hub.

An application to develop the hub, to be run by the community for the comunity - is now in with the Charity Commissioner, said chairman and secretary of Mytholmroyd Station Partnership, Geoff and Sue Mitchell.

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership secretary Sue Mitchell and chairman Geoff Mitchell

The trustees-in-waiting have appointed consultants Rose Regeneration (www.roseregeneration.co.uk) to undertake a feasibility study on the building project and a major feature will be community consultation through which it is hoped villagers will be involved by email, postal or personal meetings.

The building charity will be taking the premises on a full repair and insurance lease and so will have to be viable without being dependent on annual grants and subsidies.

“At this time, we are informed that there will be no connection with the operational railway or station, it has to be a stand-alone community project.

“Public consultation meetings are planned in the near future – where viable proposals will be outlined,” said Geoff and Sue.

Network and Northern Rail management, Hebden Royd Town Council and the Architectural Heritage Fund have helped greatly with the project.