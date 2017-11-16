Champagne, nibbles and more to mark Banyan Tree’s special day in Hebden Bridge

A special birthday event to mark five years of Cathy Shaw’s ownership of The Banyan Tree holistic and beauty therapy centre in Market Street, Hebden Bridge, is in store this Saturday, November 18.

Staff will be serving champage and nibbles, and Cathy said everyone who attends will also be able to enter a prize draw to win a luxury pamper package worth £100.

The open day runs from 11am to 5pm and other offers specially for the day include free demonstrations of all the Banyan Tree’s massage and beauty treatments, 20 minute taster treatments for £10, pre-booking discounts and 20 per cent of in-store products bought that day.

Cathy added: “We will also be launching our brand new range of essenital and fragrance oil luxury candles. These are ‘Bella’ the new Banyan Tree Essential oil product range.

“We will also be helping to make Bella chocolates with essential oils. Every visitor on the day will receive free chocolates with a chance to order a bespoke collection for christmas.

“We are looking forward to saying ‘thank you’ to all our loyal customers.”