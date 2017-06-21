Centre Vale was Robin’s forest home

When woods at Centre Vale Park in Todmorden became Sherwood Forest for a few weeks in early June, Robin Hood and his adversary the Sheriff of Nottingham certainly made themselves at home.

The In The Park Productions team were in town to present an open air version of their play, but they became part of town life for a few weeks, taking part in Todmorden Carnival’s parade and on the afternoon of their last performance taking part in Kidsfest, the Todmorden Town Hall event organised as part of the Great Get-Together to remember murdered MP Jo Cox.

Action packed: The Sheriff takes Maid Marian hostage

Despite some inclement weather early in the run the sun shone on the final performances, which included some have-a-go archery for those arriving early enough each evening. They also made the show as accessible to all as they could, with an easy access performance one night and a play which appealed to all ages.

Amanda Hennessey of the group said online feedback had been great, with one parent writing: “Huge congratulations to the whole team. My two and a half year old and I had a great time, and he’s been raving about it all the way home. The various locations used in Centre Vale Park were really effective. It’s lovely to see such imaginative promenade theatre in Todmorden; long may it continue.”