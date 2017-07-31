Calderdale Slow The Flow six get stuck into Yorkshire’s Tough Mudder challenge

Six members of Slow The Flow Calderdale got stuck in at the annual Tough Mudder Yorkshire challenge at Skipton last weekend, tackling a ten-mile, 30-obstacle course to raise funds.

The course proved to be an ambitious undertaking for the plucky participants representing the environmental charity - set up to look at how and why the Calder Valley floods - who ranged in age from 28 to 49.

As a result, donations from the event have been pouring in from far and wide and are currently at £3,500.

Calder ward Calderdale Councillor Josh Fenton-Glynn, who was one of the participants with the team, said: “Despite my aches and bruises, I’m incredibly proud to have raised money for an important local cause. I’ve always been impressed by the way Slow The Flow work as a team building leaky dams in Hardcastle Craggs, I like to think we showed the same teamwork on some of these obstacles.”

Adrian Horton, also on the team, said: “The day itself was epic! The team work and camaraderie was incredible. I was even pushed up a hill by a total stranger at one point. It’s this kind of team effort and selflessness that enabled us to finish in under three and a half hours.

“People just wanted to help each other and it was a privilege to be involved in this terrific event. I will be back next year to do it all over again. A big ‘thank you’ too must go as well to everyone who sponsored us - £3,500 is an amazing amount of money and this will help significantly to fund one of our projects.”

Slow The Flow Calderdale was set up to look at the issue of why and how the Calder Valley floods and to look at flood prevention measures and solutions to slow the volume of water which comes down the hillsides into the River Calder using Natural Flood Management.

They are a group of dedicated engineers, scientists, landscape experts, and those working in land management. They are working with Government, the Environment Agency, Calderdale Council, the National Trust, Treesponsibility, the Source Partnership, the Calder & Colne Rivers Trust, Pennine Prospects, Calder Futures and the Flood Wardens along the Calder Valley to seek a solution to this continuing and growing problem.

Slow The Flow Calderdale are an incorporated charitable organisation and all money raised will go towards the costs of various projects throughout the upper Calder Valley so they can expand their range of flood resilience work in the Calder Valley.

Donations can be made to www.gofundme.com/slow-the-flow-calderdale for this Tough Mudder Challenge and will remain open for the next few weeks.

For more information, visit Slow The Flow Calderdale on Facebook or visit the website, www.slowtheflow.net.