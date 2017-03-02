Calderdale schools celebrate World Book Day

Schoolchildren across Calderdale will celebrate World Book Day today and dress up as their favourite literary characters.

And St Malachy’s Catholic Primary School, Halifax, was today named runner-up in the third annual World Book Day Award.

The school was chosen as one of 10 third prize winners for the award, each winning £1,000 worth of books for their libraries.

Assistant headteacher Andrea Sharrock said: “It is such an honour to have been awarded third prize for our entry to the World Book Day Award.

“The staff and pupils are overjoyed – they worked incredibly hard and had so much fun crafting their upside down tea party display. At St Malachy’s we believe reading for pleasure is essential to children’s development, and the addition of £1,000 of new books to our library is very exciting for our pupils.”

