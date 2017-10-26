Calderdale flood exercise had emergency crews prepared for Storm Brian

A major flood training exercise was held in Calderdale less than 48 hours after Storm Brian hit the borough and teams were called out for real.

Calderdale Council held hold its second major training exercise called ‘Operation Calderdale17’.

The exercise on Friday held at Hebden Bridge marina tested the emergency response of the Council, emergency services and partner organisations to a major flooding incident, including a live search and rescue operation.

These processes were put into practice on Saturday evening as Storm Brian brought intense rainfall and high winds to many parts of the Calder Valley, a repeat of the Boxing Day floods in 2015 seemed possible.

Teams who took part included a range of Council services, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, West Yorkshire Police, the Environment Agency, Calder Valley Search and Rescue and other organisations.

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “It’s vital to be as prepared as possible for any major incident, and to reassure local people that the Council and other organisations are ready to respond.

"We learned a lot from last year’s exercise, and we were keen that it wouldn’t be a one-off – we want to keep learning and improving our ability to deal with incidents like flooding.”