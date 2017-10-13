Calderdale detective revisits scene of 1979 Boarded Barn murder for TV documentary

The investigation into the 1979 Boarded Barn killings which saw three men jailed over a double murder in Cheshire will be re-examined by a TV documentary this weekend featuring the Calderdale detective at the centre of the case.

Sunday’s episode of Written In Blood on CBS Reality looks again at the barn murders in Congleton through the eyes of Calderdale crime authors Bob and Carol Bridgestock, whose fiction book ‘When The Killing Starts’ was inspired by the crime.

Three men from Huddersfield and Elland were convicted for the murder of two wealthy women in a large detached house after a burglary that went wrong.

Ann Carryer and Elizabeth Blood had gone to the former’s mother’s home after her death to clear her property, a large detached house called the Boarded Barn in Scholar Green, Congleton, in November 1979.

But they were to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, as three men had planned to go to the property to get £50,000 out of the new owner.

Stephen Anderson, of Lockwood, Paul Hebel, from Almondbury and known as Spider, and Philip Jennings from Elland, eventually admitted murdering the two women and were sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Written in Blood will see host Simon Toyne travel to Cheshire with Mr and Mrs Bridgestock, who write under the name R.C. Bridgestock and together have half a century of experience with West Yorkshire Police.

Bob Bridgestock was one of the four detectives who worked on the investigation in West Yorkshire and who helped bring the perpetrators to justice, in a case which saw him and three other detectives win the Denis Hoban Trophy for outstanding detective work.

Describing the murder, the former Calderdale CID detective said: “This was one case that stuck with me throughout my career. It was just the most appalling double murder.”

The couple’s book When The Killing Starts is inspired by fact but the couple say nothing in their seven books about fictional detective DI Jack Dylan has links to any specific crime.

Their eighth book, When A Killer Strikes, will be published on October 19 and will be launched on the same day at the new Central Library in Halifax, before book signings at Waterstones in Huddersfield on October 21 and Leeds on October 28.

Written In Blood airs October 15 at 10pm on CBS Reality.