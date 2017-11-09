Calderdale cancer support centre to host Macmillan coffee morning in Halifax

The Jayne Garforth Cancer Information and Support Centre is hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday, November 17 (10am–2pm).

Staff, volunteers and patients will take part in the event by enjoying cake, tea and coffee, whilst testing their luck out on the raffle.

The centre, based within the Macmillan Unit at Calderdale Royal Hospital, provides a free confidential advice and support service for anyone with or affected by cancer.

The centre hosts a quiet room where visitors can talk through any concerns they have in private and away from busy hospital areas.

In March this year the centre was officially re-opened by Lady Halifax after a refurbishment and Dinah Coggon, Macmillan information manager, said: “This service has always provided a vital source of free information and support for people living with cancer and since the refurbishment we thought it would be a nice idea to host a Macmillan Coffee morning to show people the new centre whilst having coffee and cake and donating money to a valuable worthwhile cause.”

The money raised for Macmillan will make a huge difference for the lives of those people affected by cancer and ensure that - life with cancer is still life.

Adele Hopkins, fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support in Calderdale, said: “The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is Macmillan’s flagship event and lots of coffee mornings were held in September in the area this year.

“I am really looking forward to visiting the centre to show my support.

“Macmillan provides practical, medical, emotional and financial support for people at every stage of their cancer journey and we rely on our fundraisers for 99 per cent of our income every year. That’s why the support in our local community in Calderdale is so important.

“Every penny raised will help us to be there for people when they need us most.”

The centre was originally named in memory of Jayne Garforth, a respected nurse who worked at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, and is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm (excluding Bank Holidays), and can be reached on telephone 01422 222709 or by emailing cancerinformationandsupport@cht.nhs.uk

If you would like to support the team and donate any gifts or prizes for day please contact Mandy Davies by emailing Mandy.Davies@cht.nhs.uk