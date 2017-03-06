Calder Valley volunteer team rack up 1,000 rescues

A team of volunteers who help injured and stranded people in the countryside and rural areas has clocked up its 1,000th rescue.

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue team were called to Top Withens on March 2 at 3.41pm.

The team received a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assist crews with locating and evacuating a 68-year-old woman who had sustained a lower leg injury whilst walking along The Pennine Way.

CVSRT members were able to pinpoint the casualty using SARLOC and deployed to the location. The assistance of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) was also requested.

Once the woman was packaged and comfortable, CVSRT members stretchered her to the helicopter for evacuation from the moors to the land ambulance situated on the road head.

Team members then created a secondary landing site for the helicopter and then assisted with the transfer of the casualty to the land ambulance.

The callout was the 1000th since the team formed in 1966, and coincidentally it was Yorkshire Air Ambulance Aircrew Paramedic, Sammy Wills 999th patient too.