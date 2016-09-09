Get behind town’s bid for Great British High Street award

A street in Hebden Bridge is in the running to scoop up to £50,000 as part of a nationwide search to find Britain’s best high street.

The Hebden Bridge Business Forum, with a focus group of local businesses, has put together an application for Market Street in the category of Market Town in this year’s Great British High Street awards.

It’s in recognition of the town’s success in getting back on its feet after the devastation wrought by the Boxing Day floods.

If successful, Market Street will win a share of the cash prize pot, plus dedicated support and mentoring from industry experts.

The aim of the competition is to share ideas to regenerate high streets and make them vibrant places to shop and socialise.

Eileen Kelly, secretary of the Hebden Bridge Business Forum said: “High streets are a vital part of our community and make an important contribution to the economy through the billions of pounds they generate and the thousands of jobs they support in retail, leisure and other businesses.

“There’s a renewed buzz on our high streets and this competition is searching for the very best ideas, innovation and creativity.

“The conditions of the application meant that we had to choose just one street. After discussing this with a focus group of local retailers, Market Street was chosen as we can stretch this from the Fox and Goose right through to the Picture House and beyond. This is great news for Hebden Bridge and, hopefully, our entry will be successful.”

As Hebden Bridge is the only town in Calderdale entering the competition, everyone can help the town’s application by posting the following on Twitter – the more posts, the more chance of winning:

We support Market Street #HebdenBridge for the Great British High Street award #GBHighSt (this hash tag must be used to be noticed by the judges).