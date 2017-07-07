Awards will celebrate Calderdale’s great community spirit

The Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC) is delighted to be hosting the very popular Community Spirit Awards 2017.

The Community Spirit Awards highlight local excellence within the charitable sector, recognising and celebrating charities’ recent achievements and best practice, thus raising the profile of charity and voluntary activity in Calderdale.

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation, said: “Since the last awards in July 2015 so much has happened.

“On Boxing day 2015 much of Calderdale felt the impact of Storm Eva resulting in the worst flooding in living memory, we have had a deep recession and now experiencing austerity and political uncertainty, and to top it all - barbaric acts of terrorism. But one thing is for sure regardless of what is thrown at us in Calderdale we are a resilient lot and CFFC promises you a memorable, heart-warming and inspirational charity awards event to look forward to in September.

“So, if your charitable organisation is doing something great, nominate your organisation. If you have been supported by a local charitable group, nominate them. Or if you have a volunteer you just couldn’t live without, let us know.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Calderdale Council for allowing us to use the Shay Stadium to host the awards and a special thanks to our main sponsors BCA Leisure, Ryley & Co and Covéa.”

There are 12 award categories - for details visit www.halifaxcommunityspiritawards.co.uk. The deadline for nominations is Friday, August 4.

All forms of charitable organisations can apply along with organisations without a charity number that are “not for profit” and provide a community benefit. Organisations can nominate themselves or be nominated.

The judging panel is Steve Duncan, CEO Community Foundation for Calderdale; Jason Stamp, chief officer of North Bank Forum; Simon Walton, director of accountancy firm Riley & Co; Sian Rogers, the policy and projects manager, lead for voluntary and community sector at Calderdale Council.

The ceremony will take place on September 28, presented by BBC Radio 5 Live’s Anna Foster.