A great day to remember - your pictures of the Piece Hall’s re-opening

It was described as the day the Piece Hall was given back to the people – and with footfall of 22,799 throughout the day, they will have taken away some great memories.
Some have sent us photographs of the Piece Hall’s great re-opening day, which visually tell its story from after the gates opened at 9.30pm until things were concluding by 11pm, by which time the night-time features of the restored and redeveloped building could be seen.
And, thunderstorm notwithstanding, it was a perfect day.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hebden Bridge Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.