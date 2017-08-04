A great day to remember - your pictures of the Piece Hall’s re-opening

It was described as the day the Piece Hall was given back to the people – and with footfall of 22,799 throughout the day, they will have taken away some great memories.

Some have sent us photographs of the Piece Hall’s great re-opening day, which visually tell its story from after the gates opened at 9.30pm until things were concluding by 11pm, by which time the night-time features of the restored and redeveloped building could be seen.

Yorkshire Network tweeted this picture of Halifax Piece Halls opening day as the afternoon drew on

And, thunderstorm notwithstanding, it was a perfect day.

Sue Rumbold captured the light and shade at the Yorkshire Day re-opening of Halifax Piece Hall

Even a late afternoon thunderstorm couldn't stop the day from being colourful! Picture by Michael Gill

Crowds - almost all of them! - dashed for the colonnades when the thunderstorm hit Halifax Piece Hall late afternoon on the opening day. Picture by Michael Gill

Reflecting on the day when a thunderstorm hit Halifax Piece Hall. It soon fined up again. Picture by Michael Gill

A thunderstorm briefly soaked the new Halifax Piece Hall. Picture by Michael Gill

Hannah Cockcroft gets ready to start the Piece Hall's new era. Picture by Roger Harvey

The Piece Hall full to bursting. Picture by Roger Harvey

A new era for Halifax's historic Piece Hall. Picture by Roger Harvey