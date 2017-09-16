Braving the rain to take on the Buttress

Brave cyclists turned out to test their legs on the infamous Buttress climb.

Entrants ranged from those wanting a bit of fun to the fiercely competitive. Organised in conjunction with SingleTrack, local volunteers and supported by Calderdale MBC and sponsorship from businesses, the event attracts an array of cyclists from roadies, mountain bikers and cyclo cross from across the region, all wanting to take on the nemesis that is the Buttress.

One of the organisers, Bill Brady, said: “The Buttress is always a challenging event but particularly this year with the atrocious weather! This made for an interesting event with very slippery cobbles.

“It has been great to see a good turnout despite this and the number of juniors wanting to have a go.

“We are never disappointed with the support from spectators too, all heckling and cheering the participants on; it is a truly a family event.”

This famous cobbled incline out of Hebden Bridge up towards Heptonstall is part of national cycle network route 68.