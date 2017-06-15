Brass band contest marches into Hebden Bridge

Hebden Bridge will host brass bands from across the north of England at the town’s annual March contest.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event on Sunday, June 18, which will see 14 bands taking part.

The first band will set off at 12.30pm and spectators will see the 14 bands marching down Bridge Gate before performing a hymn tune and contest march in St George’s Square in the centre of the town.

This year sees the bands competing across all the sections from the North West and Yorkshire, including five from the championship section, and they will provide non-stop entertainment until the contests conclusion at approximately 4.30pm.

The following Sunday there’s the chance to see Hebden Bridge Band in action themselves. Their summer concert, at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, starts at 7pm and entry is by voluntary donation, thanks to the generosity of Hebden Royd Town Council.

The concert will feature Dominic Longhurst, soprano cornet player with Brighouse and Rastrick Band, who will perform pieces for both cornet and trumpet. Dominic is a young cornet star hailing from Australia - in 2013 he was the Principle cornet for the inaugural National Australia Brass youth Band and was principle again in 2014 & 2015.