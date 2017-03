If you’re raising money for Red Nose Day we want to hear from you!

Maybe you’re holding a cake sale, taking a bath in baked beans or simply wearing a funny red nose.

Cragg Vale Primary School got into the spirit of Comic Relief by wearing all red.

They also raised money by holding a cake sale and a talent show!

Let us know about any Comic Relief events you’re holding today and send your Red Nose Day pictures to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk, post them to our Facebook page or tweet us @HXCourier.