Annual Round Table day trip for over 80s

Following on from last year’s successful event, the Hebden Bridge Round Table will be holding a a free afternoon meal and trip out to The Millstones for local residents aged 80 and over.

The visit will take place on April 22 and the coach will leave Hebden Bridge town centre at 9.30am.

Last year’s event was the most successful the group had seen in a number of years, with the 49 seater coach fully booked.

Speaking after last year’s trip Ruari Wiggin, The Chairman of Hebden Bridge Round Table, said: “This year’s event, as with previous years, was great to be a part of.

“We had a full coach load of local over 80s this year and every enjoyed themselves.

“It’s great to see people making new friendships as well as rekindling some old acquaintances.”

Anyone who attends this year’s event will set off on the coach from Hebden Bridge town centre and head over to The Millstones, which is close to Harrogate.

There they will enjoy a delicious lunch, entertainment and possibly even a little bit of dancing.

Places need to be pre-booked and transport will be provided to and from the coach pick up point.

The Hebden Bridge Round Table is a member’s organisation opened to men aged between 18 and 45.

They fundraise throughout the year and distribute money to various good causes in the local area.

Anyone who is interested in joining the Hebden Bridge Round Table, or for more information on the trip, can contact 01706818506.