Almost time for this year’s Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Hebden Bridge on Sunday (June 25), when the 10th annual Handmade Parade takes place.

The parade features giant puppets made by professional artists and colourful costumes and community art made at open workshops by hundreds of participants.

The theme this year is Sea of Dreams and the parade will set off at noon from the Handmade Parade workshops in Victoria Road and finish in Calder Holmes Park, where there will be a mini-festival with live bands, dancing and food stalls from local vendors until 4pm.

Handmade Parade Artistic Director Andrew Kim, said: “We will have about 35 stilt walkers, bigger than ever samba band and dance ensemble and an exiting street theatre ensemble working with our guest artists from Greece. It’s going to be amazing!”

Hundreds of people have made their costumes for the parade at open workshops run by Handmade Parade’s professional artists and participants are asked to be at the parade workshops at 11am on Sunday.

Organisers are urging visitors to walk or use public transport if possible and avoid congested areas on St George’s Square and Bridge Gate by watching along Valley Road or Holme Street. There will be traffic delays on the A646 Halifax Road between 12.30pm and 1pm.