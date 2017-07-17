A carnival of street art to relaunch Piece Hall

The Piece Hall has announced a catalogue of spectacular events that will be held as part its multi-million pound relaunch.

Among the latest attractions unveiled are an inflatable sculpture half the size of a football pitch, and a weekend of street performance, music and comedy to light up the courtyard.

The series of free events will run from the August 18 to September 2 after the UK’s only remaining cloth hall reopens on August 1 – Yorkshire Day.

The Welcome Weekend, running Saturday August 19 and Sunday August 20, will bring an extravaganza of entertainment to the Georgian courtyard with colourful artists from around the world.

Among the attractions will be Artizani’s Syrovy, which is street theatre where everyday objects conspire against the harassed performer.

Desperate Men’s Slapstick & Slaughter, a lively theatre show exploring art’s reaction to war in a playful, physical and blackly comedic fashion.

Celebrated Barcelona street theatre performers Osadia will create daring and evocative hair makeovers, transforming the audience with their weird and wonderful creations.

And Circus Raj will introduce Rajasthani street performers to Halifax, including dancers, illusionists, aerialists, stilt walkers, acrobats and slack-rope walkers.

A giant inflatable sculpture by Architects of Air – which will be 9 metres high at points – made up of domes, mazes and intimate pods will take over Piece Hall courtyard on the Bank Holiday weekend, Friday August 25-Monday August 28.

Alan Parkinson, designer and founder of Architects of Air said: “What motivates me to design is the fact that I continue to be struck by the beauty of light and colour found in the luminaria.

“These structures nurture an awareness of a pure phenomena that gently cuts through everyday conditioned perceptions.”

The season will come to a close over the weekend of Friday September 1 and Saturday September 2.

Tickets will be available from August 1 at www.thepiecehall.co.uk and from the Welcome Centre in The Piece Hall.