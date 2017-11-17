£2m flood reduction schemes given the go ahead in Calderdale

Six more schemes to help reduce the risk of flooding have been given the green light by Calderdale Flood Partnership Board.

They are all part of the second programme of Flood Risk Reduction Schemes (FRRS2) carried out by the Environment Agency and Calderdale Council.

Findings of an initial assessment of the FRRS2 schemes were presented to the board.

Helen Batt, director for flood risk management in the Calderdale area with the Environment Agency, said: “It’s really good news that we have a way forward for this programme of work which will improve the level of protection against flooding for many more people in Calderdale.

“We now have the go ahead to deliver six schemes and for a further nine we will be continuing to develop detailed proposals to take back to board for approval.”

The schemes totalling £2m will be delivered at Cottonstones, near Mill Bank; Machpleah and Calderside in Hebden Bridge; Railes Close in Midgley; Shaw Wood Road in Todmorden and Copley village.

Councillor Tim Swift, leader of Calderdale Council, added: “We welcome this development as part of our continued work to do all we can to protect residents and businesses and make Calderdale more flood resilient.

"This approach will provide the greatest possible benefit to Calderdale in the short term, whilst ensuring that remaining work on the borough’s flood defences is addressed in the long term.”

The next stage for these schemes will be to carry out modelling, preparing a business case, design and construction. Plans are for them to be completed within three years.

Sites identified for further development are Dean Clough in Halifax; Oak Hill Clough, Commercial Street, Rossendale View and Cross Stone Road in Todmorden; Sowerby Bridge; Walsden; Lower Bank House in Barkisland and Luddenden Foot.