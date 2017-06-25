Local gardeners are in for a treat

The finest green spaces in Luddenden will be on show when the village hosts its eigth Open Gardens day on Saturday, July 1.

From 11am until 5pm. 16 gardens will be open, and there are a number of new ones that have not been on show previously.

One of these is attached to a sixteenth century house, and both the house and the garden were featured in the TV series Happy Valley. Many old favourites are again open, and these range from small cottage gardens in two of Luddenden’s historic cottages to much larger ones with wonderful views over the valley.

There are typical English rose gardens, or those with cottage gardens attached if you are more interested in providing your own food. There is a smallholding containing four Shetland sheep, where there will be a demonstration of the wool being spun and woven, along with pet Kune Kune pigs originating from New Zealand, and a few hens for egg supply.

Many of the gardens will be providing refreshments, ranging from a cup of tea and a cake to a full lunch, and there will be some plant sales. Tickets are £5 if bought in advance, and can be ordered by phoning 01422 885141. On the day they are £6, and are obtainable from the car park on Luddenden Lane.

Two free vehicles will also be running during the day which will take people up either side of the valley, drop them off, and then later take them onto their next garden. The money raised from the event goes towards the many projects which the Luddenden Conservation Society undertakes in the village.