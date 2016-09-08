Heritage festival takes a step back in time

There will be a chance to delve into Halifax’s history as the town’s heritage festival gets underway today.

Co-ordinated by Marketing Halifax, there will be around 20 heritage sites hosting events and activities during the festival (September 8 to 11) with more than 60 walks, talks, tours, viewings, exhibitions and live music events taking place.

Most events are free of charge to attend - some do have a small cost or donation, but nothing more than £5 per person.

Visitors can expect family activities, children’s events, evening talks and lunch time walks, with historical lectures, ghostly tales, hidden gems, and uncovered tombs. The festival runs alongside the national Heritage Open Days and will offer a range of unique events, with something for all ages.

There will be opportunities to wander around sites which aren’t usually open to the public and look at some of the finest buildings and architecture the north has to offer.Heritage sites and heritage groups organising events include: Bankfield Museum, Calderdale Industrial Museum, IOU Studios at Dean Clough, Lister Lane Cemetery, Halifax Minster, Mount Zion Church, The Piece Hall (pop up stand at the Woolshops), Projected Picture Trust at Dean Clough, Shibden Hall, Halifax Town Hall, The Halifax Playhouse, Halifax Civic Trust, The Woolshops Shopping Centre, Todmorden Town Hall, Halifax Civic Trust, Hidden Gems Tours and more.

For more information, call 01422 360035 or search Facebook for ‘Halifax Heritage Festival’. If you would like to know more about Heritage Open Days, which coincides with Halifax Heritage Festival, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk.

Highlights include: Guided tours of Halifax Minster across the weekend at 11.30am and 2.30pm on Friday and Saturday. £3 each, a free talk on September 9, 6.30pm, with historian David Glover at the Town Hall about the building, pop up stand at The Woolshops showing past images of the Piece Hall, tours of The Gundog Pub (Thurs and Fri, 3.30pm, Sat, 4.30pm, Sun, 4pm), tours of Lister Lane Cemetery on September 11, from 12pm until 4pm.