Comedians prepare for Edinburgh with Wakefield warm-up show

Check out two of the country’s best comedians as they give exclusive airings to their brand new material at Unity Works on Saturday before their appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Matt Forde is one of the country’s most in-demand satirists with stacks of TV to his credit, including Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Russell Howard’s Good News and Jon Richardson Grows Up. Also on the bill is Gareth Richards, a hilarious stand-up, replete with silly jokes and gorgeously low-key comedy songs.

Tickets for the gig are £15 www.unityworks.co.uk.