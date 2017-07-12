Back to the 1960s with cinema experience

Film fans can enjoy an immersive sixties cinema experience as Wakefield Civic Society and University College London’s Remembering 1960s British Cinema-going project host a special programme of 60s films.

Students from UCL’s acclaimed Drama Society will be playing the parts of ‘60s cinema employees, including uniformed usherettes, at the event at the Theatre Royal Wakefield on July 19.

The main feature is the 1967 film Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush, made while the Summer of Love was taking place in San Francisco.

Telling the story of a young British teenager, Jamie (Barry Evans), who is trying to succeed with girls, the film includes psychedelic opening credits, great pop music and contemporary fashion.

Go to www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk for ticket details. The film is a certificate 15.